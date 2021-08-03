Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 196,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,955. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

