DigitalOcean (DOCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalOcean stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

