DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $56.65

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.65, but opened at $59.12. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 14,534 shares traded.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

