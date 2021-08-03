Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 23,146 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

FNKO opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $969.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

