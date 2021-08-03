Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CRON opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

