Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,350 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,567 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of CATC opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

