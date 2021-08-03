Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,192 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of SSR Mining worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $8,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

