Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.