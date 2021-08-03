DMScript (DMST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $170,859.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DMScript has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $170,859.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00141310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.49 or 1.00213501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00845690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.