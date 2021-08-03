Doctors Coin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $197.45 million and $6.49 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00055758 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

