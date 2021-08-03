Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

