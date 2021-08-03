Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.02

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$59.02 and last traded at C$58.24, with a volume of 282723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.18. The stock has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

