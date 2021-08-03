Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,841. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $880.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

