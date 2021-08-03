Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.49

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 105204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on D.UN. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

