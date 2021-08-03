Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $$17.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.8091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

