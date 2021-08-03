Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

DRVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.55 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

