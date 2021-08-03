DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Cowen

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $385.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.