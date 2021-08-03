DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

DSP Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 197,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $408.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

