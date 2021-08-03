DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00041698 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002259 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

