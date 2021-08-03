Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.26.

DPM traded up C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 363,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,165. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

