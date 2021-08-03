Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.26.
DPM traded up C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 363,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,165. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
