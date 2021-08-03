DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NYSE:DXC opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $43.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

