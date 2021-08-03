DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Shares of DZSI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,440. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $455.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

