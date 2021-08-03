E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Gap Down to $20.36

Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $18.24. E-Home Household Service shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 138,129 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

