E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €10.45 ($12.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.09. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.