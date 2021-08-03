Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,657,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.32. 15,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

