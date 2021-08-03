Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 456,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

