Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

