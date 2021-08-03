Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $328.30 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

