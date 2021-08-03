Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NYSE PSXP opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

