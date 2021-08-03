Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $382,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period.

SHYD opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43.

