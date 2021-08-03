Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

