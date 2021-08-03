Eagle Materials Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

EXP stock opened at $140.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

