Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. 21,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

