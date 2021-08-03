Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.580-$6.880 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.54. 39,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,436. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33. Eaton has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $159.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

