Eaton Vance Management Acquires 137 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.90.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

