Eaton Vance Management Has $400,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

