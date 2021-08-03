Eaton Vance Management Has $444,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

