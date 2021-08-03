Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,502 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 1,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

