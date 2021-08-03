Eaton Vance Management Sells 16,756 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,289,000 after buying an additional 2,255,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after buying an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

