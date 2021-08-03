Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 76.31 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.60 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.66.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald bought 10,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37). Also, insider Imogen Moss bought 14,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83). Insiders acquired 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,432 in the last 90 days.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.