Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. 778,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,537. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

