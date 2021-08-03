Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIGR opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. upped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

