Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $226,906.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $148.46 million and $226,906.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 221.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,886,696,919 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

