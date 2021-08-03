Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities boosted their target price on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Elementis alerts:

LON ELM opened at GBX 143.70 ($1.88) on Friday. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.15. The company has a market capitalization of £835.88 million and a PE ratio of 102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.