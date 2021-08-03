Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $252.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $248.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

