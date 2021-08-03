EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $125.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

