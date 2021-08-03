Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,271.7 days.

ENGGF remained flat at $$21.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93. Enagas has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

