Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 7%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 123,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,056,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

