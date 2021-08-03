Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $55,968.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00406527 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002208 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

