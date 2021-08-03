Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.
Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.
In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
