Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

